A person walks along the beach in Benidorm EFE / Morell
Benidorm Local Police arrest four thieves after catching them red-handed in stolen luxury car
Benidorm Local Police arrest four thieves after catching them red-handed in stolen luxury car

The officers discovered the thieves with a list of vehicles they intended to steal

D. Merino

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 17:00

Local Police in Benidorm have caught four thieves in the act when trying to steal luxury car. A Local Police patrol caught the thieves and discovered they had a "list" of other vehicles they intended to steal.

'People come to Benidorm to enjoy themselves, while those with other intentions will be caught', the force warned in a post on social media about the incident.

The force, which is no stranger to reporting incidents on Facebook - sometimes in a humorous tone - posted about another case where officers arrested a thief "who seemed to have a lot to talk about but remained mute" a few days ago.

