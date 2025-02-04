'Beast from the East' is on its way: a new polar air mass is set to cause the mercury to plummet this week

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 09:28 Compartir

After the heavy rains on Monday in Malaga province, with an amber warning for rainfall in the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley areas, and of lesser importance in areas throughout the region, Andalucía will recover some weather stability from today, Tuesday, with dry and sunny weather across the board. However, this will not be the only change in the weather this week on the Spanish mainland and in Europe.

According to the specialist weather portal Meteored, after leaving behind "the train of Atlantic storms", a "probable blockage at high latitudes is expected which could lead to the arrival of polar or arctic air masses towards Spain", which will bring with it a "significant drop in temperatures". A thermal drop that is not going unnoticed by the European media who are even talking - especially the British - of a new "Beast from the East".

Changes from Thursday

According to Meteored, from Thursday onwards, the meteorological uncertainty increases and its forecasts show that "the anticyclonic blockade will tend to move up in latitude, positioning itself between the north of the British Isles, Iceland and Scandinavia, opening the door to probable weather changes in Spain. "Here we are not talking about large, deep Atlantic lows, but rather about troughs, depressions or small cold storms whose movement tends to be more erratic," specified the Meteored website. "One of these air pockets could approach the west-northwest of the Spanish mainland between Thursday and Friday, leaving rain and snow on the Atlantic side, to be quickly reabsorbed by a large trough that would advance across Europe," the weather portal pointed out.

However, although the European media speak of the new 'Beast from the East', Meteored assures that this episode of cold air "will be less intense than the previous one", the one in February 2018 that generated a huge cold and snow storm in the British Isles that earned it this nickname. Even so, it is true that "a notable drop in temperatures in Europe" is expected.

"The evolution of cold spells and possible cyclogenesis in the Mediterranean will influence the extent of rain and snowfall. For now, instability seems more likely in the Mediterranean and northern regions," Meteored added.