Barcelona. SUR
Barcelona to get Spain's first 'nightlife mayor'

Barcelona to get Spain's first 'nightlife mayor'

This special role already exists in leading cities around the world such as New York, Paris and London

Cristian Reino

Barcelona

Friday, 19 January 2024, 13:23

The mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, has said that the city will get Spain's first 'nightlife mayor' in the next few months.

This special role already exists in leading cities such as New York, Paris and London and is designed to smooth the tense relationship between bars and clubs and local people.

The idea has been talked about in the city for years.

