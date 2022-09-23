Three face action after bride and groom use ambulance as wedding transport in Badajoz An investigation was opened after somebody posted a video of the emergency vehicle, duly decorated with ribbons, waiting for the newly-weds outside the San Juan Bautista church

Sometimes trying to be original comes at a cost, as a couple who used an ambulance to take them from the church where they had just got married to their wedding reception have just found out.

Arguments have broken out in Badajoz over the suitability of this form of transport after someone posted a video on social media showing the ambulance, complete with wedding ribbons, waiting outside the San Juan Bautista church in the city centre.

It wasn’t needed for any medical-related service and was not called out to attend an emergency, but the driver and two other staff are now subject to disciplinary proceedings because they did not have permission to use it for this purpose and the authorities were not aware that he was doing so.

Some people who have commented on social media have agreed that it was inappropriate to use an ambulance, while others are appreciative of the idea of a bride and groom using an unusual form of transport on their special day.