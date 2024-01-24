Average price for hotel room in Spain continues to climb to 110 euros per night

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 13:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

A night's stay in a hotel in Spain has shot up by 20% and now costs 110 euros on average, according to the latest data.

Spain has fully recovered from the blow of the pandemic and has already become the world's leading tourist destination, ahead of France, according to data published this week by CaixaBank Research. Data from Spain's INE national statistics institute also backs this up. Spanish hotels recorded an ADR (revenue per occupied room) of 108.90 euros on average in 2023, some 20 per cent above the 89 euros recorded in 2019, the country's record year for tourism.

Overnight stays reached 347 million for the year, up 8.5 per cent on 2022 and 1.2 per cent on 2019. Overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by 1.3 per cent, meanwhile those by foreign visitors increased by 12.6 per cent.

CaixaBank research forecasts that domestic demand will grow by 0.3 per cent in 2024, but most of the growth will come from internationals, with arrivals set to increase by 3.8 per cent. Tourism is projected to account for 12.7 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2024, one tenth more than in 2023 and three tenths more than in 2019, according to the research.

The CaixaBank report also reveals that Spanish tourists are returning to travel abroad at a slower rate than international tourists are coming to Spain.