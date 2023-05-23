Authorities warn of new payment scam hitting fuel filling stations in Spain While it is currently more common on busy garage forecourts, authorities have also warned that the scam has started to appear in other commercial establishments

The new scam is related to the mobile payment terminals at the premises.

Authorities in Spain are warning of a new fuel filling station scam that fraudsters are using to avoid paying for fuel.

The scam is related to paying for petrol or diesel via mobile payment terminals, where scammers fill up with amounts of less than 50 euros, an amount that does not require a PIN to be entered in order to make a payment.

After refuelling, they then pretend to make the payment by placing their mobile phone near the terminal, but instead of paying they play a recording of the familiar confirmation payment beep. As the scammers target busy periods, service station workers who are often multi-tasking do not realise the payment has not actually been made, as they have heard the typical payment sound.

As a result of the new scam, authorities are advising fuel service station workers not to let any customer leave without showing proof of payment.

While the trick is more common at petrol stations, authorities have also warned that the scam has also started to appear in other commercial establishments.