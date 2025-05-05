Arrival of Atlantic front will bring more storms and rain to Spain

Enrique Miranda / Europa Press Malaga Monday, 5 May 2025, 09:24 Compartir

The first Monday of May is not going to start with the expected good weather at this time of year, at least not in all areas of Spain. It has already been a very wet spring and it will continue to be so this week, with the entry of an Atlantic front that will sweep across the Spanish mainland this Monday.

In fact, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued warnings for storms or coastal phenomena in seven different regions, including Andalucía. In other words, the week will start with rain in most of the country and it will even get worse as the week progresses, due to the arrival of a storm that will approach from the west of the country in the final stretch of the week.

The Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and the Valencia regions will activate alerts from midday this Monday due to the forecast of storms, while Andalucía and Galicia will do the same for coastal phenomena. The approach and entry of a new Atlantic front is expected from the extreme north, with abundant cloudiness and probable rainfall extending southwards over a large part of Spain. For this Monday in the Andalucía region, Aemet has activated yellow warnings for high winds and waves on the Costa Tropical coast of Granada and the Poniente and the coastal area of Almeria city.

Will the rains arrive in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol?

In the case of Andalucía, the skies will be cloudy this Monday with generally light and occasional rainfall, more likely and intense in the Betic mountain ranges, and unlikely on the Mediterranean slope. In Malaga, although there may be partly cloudy skies, no precipitation is expected and the highest temperature in the province will be 26C.

However, as the week progresses, these rains may reach Malaga province, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.