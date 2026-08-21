Immigration
Ceuta transfers another 1,000 migrants from Trampolín beach
The National Police continue working on clearing the area, 24 hours after the government relocated 1,800 people to reception centres
The National Police are on day two of clearing the Trampolín beach in Ceuta and transferring hundreds of migrants.
On Thursday, the government authorised the ... transfer of 1,800 people to the two temporary shelters for migrants who crossed the border with Morocco on 30 and 31 July.
Now the police have returned for the second day to ensure the safety of the cleaning staff and transfer nearly 1,000 people, who spent the night at the beach.
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On Thursday, around 30 vans arrived at the beach to carry out the transfer. Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Elma Saiz had secured 1,800 places, although her initial announcement spoke of 1,500 places.
In the early afternoon, clean-up work at the site came to a standstill following the new arrival of 500 migrants, some coming from state-run facilities, who feared that being accommodated in these centres would mean being returned to their countries of origin. Others had been hiding in the hills and living on the city's streets.
As the hours went by, more and more people arrived at the Trampolín beach, until the number reached approximately 1,000. However, at around 12pm on Friday, the National Police returned to the area to clear it once again, so that the municipal cleaning crews could continue with their work.