Ceuta police transfer migrants camping on Trampolín beach to new reception centres

The National Police began transferring the migrants camping at the Trampolín beach and Loma Colmenar to new reception centres in Ceuta early on Thursday morning.

The government has set up two temporary shelters to accommodate some of the 70,000-80,000 people that crossed the border from Morocco on 30 and 31 July.

The aim of the operation is "to offer people the opportunity to access these reception centres under appropriate and safe conditions", somewhat bringing normality back to the area.

There could be around 4,000 migrants on the beach. They are now moving to two of the new facilities in Loma Margarita and El Embolsamiento Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Elma Saiz promised.

The facilities currently have the capacity to accommodate 1,800 people, which will increase followig "the refurbishment work".

The government aims to provide an "alternative form of accommodation and reception so that they do not have to continue spending the night on the streets or on the beach" during the processing of their asylum application, identification or return.

The authorities decided to set up these temporary shelters after observing the subhuman conditions at the beach, which prompted some of the migrants to start a hunger strike that they eventually called off.

According to sources at the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the operation forms part of the "special measures (...) to strengthen Ceuta's reception capacity and provide an adequate response to the needs arising from the exceptional situation the city is currently facing".

Until now, the thousands of migrants living in this area had access to only two toilets, a few showers and unsanitary conditions.

The government is carrying out the operation in coordination with the state security forces and the regional government of Ceuta with the aim of ensuring "orderly and safe" transfer.

It is not yet clear what will happen to those who are unable to secure a place in the newly established centres or to Moroccan migrants, as their country of origin does not grant them an asylum status in Spain.

Access the broad Spain national news archive