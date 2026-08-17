Spain announces creation of 1,500 new places in Ceuta to accommodate migrants

Spain's Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Elma Saiz announced on Monday that the central government is going to set up four facilities ... to temporarily accommodate some of the migrants sleeping on the streets of the Spanish territory due to overcrowding at the CETI centre.

The four facilities will have the capacity to accommodate 1,500 people. Sanz said that this measure aims to assist foreign nationals who crossed the border with Morocco on 30 July.

While president of the regional government of Ceuta Jesús Vivas accused the government of "whitewashing" and threatened to take the matter to court, Sanz stated that the government has been working "from day one" to manage the crisis.

The new facilities are going to be in the car park at the Loma Colmenar roundabout; the equestrian centre; the former football pitch at the Cavalry barracks; and the guano site.

Although this will triple Ceuta's reception capacity, which until now stood at just over 500 places at the CETI, it would still be insufficient, given that there are around 5,000 people who remain in Ceuta after the influx of more than 70,000 migrants. Vivas has put the number even higher, at 8,000.

Sanz stated that the government is addressing the migration crisis "within the framework of the law" and in accordance with the principles of "human rights and humanitarian care".

The minister said that all the measures aim to ensure a "controlled migration policy". The hope is that the relocation of the 1,500 people to the new facilities will enable the clearance of the makeshift settlements currently set up on beaches such as Trampolín.

Sanz stated that "cooperation between institutions is essential to restoring normality in Ceuta as soon as possible".

The online meeting chaired by Sánchez

During the coordination meeting held early on Monday morning, PM Pedro Sánchez and his ministers reviewed actions to tackle this crisis, in collaboration with regional institutions and other organisations, as well as measures to strengthen the safety and well-being of Ceuta's population.

This is the second time that Sánchez, who is currently on holiday (a move that has drawn criticism from the main opposition party), has met with his ministers online to analyse the situation in Ceuta.

The previous video conference took place on 7 August.

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