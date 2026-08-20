Experience that keeps you moving: why patients trust Helicópteros Sanitarios for orthopaedic treatment

Whether the problem is persistent joint pain, a sports injury or the need for complex reconstructive surgery, choosing the right orthopaedic specialist can make all ... the difference. At Helicópteros Sanitarios on the Costa del Sol, patients are treated by one of the region’s most experienced trauma and orthopaedic surgeons, Dr Antonio Narváez Jiménez.

With more than three decades dedicated to trauma and orthopaedic surgery, Dr Narváez has established one of the strongest professional reputations in private healthcare in Málaga province. His approach combines extensive surgical experience, the latest minimally invasive techniques and personalised treatment plans designed to help patients regain mobility, reduce pain and improve their quality of life.

International training

A graduate in Medicine from the University of Málaga, Dr Narváez completed his specialist training through Spain’s highly regarded MIR programme before further developing his expertise at the internationally renowned Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre at the University of Oxford.

Widely recognised as one of the world’s leading institutions for joint reconstruction and orthopaedic research, the centre gave him advanced experience in reconstructive procedures and modern surgical techniques that continue to underpin his clinical practice today.

For more than 20 years, Dr Narváez has led the Department of Trauma, Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Helicópteros Sanitarios, where he has helped establish the service as one of the Costa del Sol’s leading centres for musculoskeletal care. His expertise has also been recognised beyond the consulting room. Over the years, he has served as a medical consultant to elite sports teams, including Málaga CF, treating athletes whose careers depend on returning safely and quickly to peak physical condition.

Alongside his clinical work, he also teaches at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Málaga, helping to train future generations of healthcare professionals while remaining closely involved with developments in modern orthopaedic practice.

Treatment for joint conditions and sports injuries

Dr Narváez provides comprehensive care across the full spectrum of trauma and orthopaedic conditions. His specialist interests include knee, hip and shoulder replacement surgery, advanced arthroscopic procedures, ligament reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, minimally invasive surgery and regenerative medicine, alongside expert management of fractures and acute traumatic injuries.

Much of his work focuses on patients in the second half of life who wish to remain active despite developing joint problems. Arthritis, worn cartilage, tendon injuries and age-related degeneration can significantly affect independence and quality of life, but advances in orthopaedic surgery mean many patients can now return to walking, sport and everyday activities far sooner than they might expect.

He also regularly treats younger patients with sports injuries, whether caused by football, golf, tennis, padel, cycling or running. Early diagnosis, careful treatment planning and, where appropriate, minimally invasive surgery can often shorten recovery times while reducing the risk of future complications.

Faster access to specialist care

One of the greatest advantages for patients choosing Helicópteros Sanitarios is rapid access to specialist assessment and treatment. Unlike the public healthcare system, where waiting lists can delay consultations and surgery for many months, appointments are available promptly and operations are scheduled according to clinical need rather than administrative delays. This enables patients to begin treatment sooner, often preventing conditions from worsening and helping them return to normal life more quickly.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary model also allows patients to benefit from coordinated care under one roof. Advanced diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation services, anaesthetics and surgical facilities all work together to provide a seamless patient journey from initial consultation through to recovery.

For international residents and visitors, multilingual medical teams ensure clear communication throughout every stage of treatment, with consultations available in English and French, as well as Spanish.

Expertise backed by clinical judgement

While surgical expertise is naturally important, experience also brings something less tangible but equally valuable: clinical judgement. Having treated thousands of patients throughout his career, Dr Narváez understands that no two cases are identical. Not every patient requires surgery, and one of the hallmarks of his practice is selecting the most appropriate treatment for each individual, whether that involves physiotherapy, regenerative medicine, arthroscopic surgery or joint replacement.

For patients living on the Costa del Sol, that combination of experience, internationally recognised training and access to modern facilities provides reassurance when facing an injury or chronic joint condition. At Helicópteros Sanitarios, Dr Antonio Narváez continues to help patients of all ages regain mobility, restore confidence and return to the activities that matter most.