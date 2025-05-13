Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is what you need to know before employing a housekeeper in Spain
Employment

This is what you need to know before employing a housekeeper in Spain

The Spanish Social Security authority has published a reminder of the documents to be submitted and the deadlines

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 16:29

Are you planning to register a housekeeper in Spain in the near future? The Spanish Social Security authority has published on its website key information including deadlines and the required documentation to contract someone legally.

What exactly is needed? First of all, in addition to the details of the employer and the employee, it is important to have an employment contract that reflects the agreed working hours and salary. The following documents are needed:

• Employer and employee details (DNI or NIE and Social Security number).

• Data relating to working hours and wages agreed between the parties. It is important to have an employment contract that reflects the agreed working hours and salary. Contract models (indefinite or part-time) offered by the State Employment Service (SEPE) can be used.

• A bank account number for direct debit (IBAN). Please note: If the person who is going to register is not the account holder, he/she must have the authorisation of the account holder.

• The correct work permit in the case of employing non-EU workers.

Deadlines

The Social Security website states that registration can be requested 60 days prior to the start date of the job and up to the same day.

If the employee has already started working, they can register as a domestic worker up to 30 days after the start of the contract. "In this case, it is considered that the registration has been communicated after the deadline and the contribution to be paid will be calculated from the date indicated as the start date of the contract. If more than 30 days have passed since the start of the contract, you must submit the registration by sending a request.

