Are you hiring someone to clean your home in Spain? This is how much you should pay

Are you thinking of hiring a person to clean your home and carry out domestic chores in Spain? The national consumers' organisation (OCU) reminds the public that the salary of a domestic employee cannot fall below certain established limits. But what are these legal limits?

First of all, the OCU states that the pay will depend on the type of contract agreed between the household and the worker: it may be an hourly job or a full-time job, for example. Below, you will find a basic outline of the OCU's system for domestic employees and their respective salaries.

Less than 120 days per year (per hour)

The OCU points out that hourly work is defined as work on an hourly basis when the employee works at the employer's home for less than 120 days a year. In this case, "the minimum hourly rate (from 1 January 2025) is 9.26 euros per hour of work".

The organisation states that this figure "already includes the proportional part of the two full extra payments to which the domestic worker is entitled, as well as the holidays. In other words, once the holidays or the months in which the extra pay is paid, the employer is not responsible for anything extra to meet the minimum".

More than 120 days per year

On the other hand, the OCU says that when the employee provides their services 120 or more days a year at the employer's home, "their remuneration must be at least equal to the minimum wage (if the working day is full, i.e. 40 hours a week) or to the proportional part of the minimum salary that corresponds, if it is not full-time work".

The minimum salary from 1 January 2025 is 16,576 euros per year, which can be paid in fourteen payments of 1,184 euros (12 ordinary and 2 extra) or in twelve payments of 1,381.33 euros.

The OCU also states that, unless the employee is paid within the framework of an economic activity, no income tax must be withheld from the salary. Finally, the organisation highlights that wage increases are agreed between the two parties and can never be paid below the minimum wage.