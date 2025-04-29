Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourists at Malaga airport. Ñito Salas
Are air passengers affected by the blackout entitled to compensation?
Blackout in Spain

Are air passengers affected by the blackout entitled to compensation?

Expert on passenger rights AirHelp has provided information for travellers claiming compensation

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 20:07

To claim expenses from flights cancelled or delayed because of the blackout, there are various factors to take into account which will affect the compensation that passengers are entitled to. AirHelp, a company which specialises in passenger rights, informed travellers on how they should act and what they should request from the airline during the course of their delay. The company made it clear that "these disruptions are beyond the control of the airline and the airport. Therefore, if the delay exceeds three hours or the flight is cancelled, affected passengers will not be entitled to financial compensation".

However, travellers can claim for the costs incurred as a result of the blackout and subsequent delay - airlines are obliged to meet the basic needs of passengers during disruptions. The airline is required to prioritise providing water, food and access to telecommunication after a two-hour delay.

AirHelp also explained that the airline must provide alternative flights or transport to the destination. In the event that a passenger decides not to fly, the airline must reimburse the full ticket price.

AirHelp said that if the delay, cancellation or change of flight requires passengers to stay overnight, the airline should offer hotel rooms and travel to the hotel, at its own expense. Travellers are advised to "keep all boarding passes and receipts for food, drink and accommodation to speed up the claims process".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  2. 2 Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode
  3. 3 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC
  4. 4 Álex Márquez breaks the curse with famous Jerez MotoGP victory
  5. 5 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Malaga-based swimmer makes history in Open Water Swimming World Cup
  7. 7 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  8. 8 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters
  9. 9 Antequera CF down to fifth after capitulation in Mérida
  10. 10 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Are air passengers affected by the blackout entitled to compensation?