Are air passengers affected by the blackout entitled to compensation?

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 20:07 Compartir

To claim expenses from flights cancelled or delayed because of the blackout, there are various factors to take into account which will affect the compensation that passengers are entitled to. AirHelp, a company which specialises in passenger rights, informed travellers on how they should act and what they should request from the airline during the course of their delay. The company made it clear that "these disruptions are beyond the control of the airline and the airport. Therefore, if the delay exceeds three hours or the flight is cancelled, affected passengers will not be entitled to financial compensation".

However, travellers can claim for the costs incurred as a result of the blackout and subsequent delay - airlines are obliged to meet the basic needs of passengers during disruptions. The airline is required to prioritise providing water, food and access to telecommunication after a two-hour delay.

AirHelp also explained that the airline must provide alternative flights or transport to the destination. In the event that a passenger decides not to fly, the airline must reimburse the full ticket price.

AirHelp said that if the delay, cancellation or change of flight requires passengers to stay overnight, the airline should offer hotel rooms and travel to the hotel, at its own expense. Travellers are advised to "keep all boarding passes and receipts for food, drink and accommodation to speed up the claims process".