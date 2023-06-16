Applications for Spain's 400-euro youth culture discount scheme are now open, this is how to apply Those born in 2005, and who will turn 18 years of age this year, are eligible to receive the grant

Young people in Spain born in 2005 and who have reached, or will reach the age of 18 in 2023, can now apply for the Bono Cultural Joven, youth culture discount scheme.

The application period will remain open until 11.59pm on 30 September. This is the second call for applications for this initiative, which in its first edition benefited 277,554 young people with a total of 911,267 transactios, worth 32.9 million euros, according to the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

What is the amount?

Like the first scheme, this second call offers those born in 2005 a grant of 400 euros, with no other requirements other than turning 18 this year. It is compatible with any other subsidy, income or resource from public administrations.

What is the objective?

To offer those coming of age an economic boost to discover culture; to generate habits of immersing young people in cultural experiences, and to revitalise the cultural sector in Spain, which was hard hit during the pandemic.

How to apply

The application is made exclusively through this website bonoculturajoven.gob.es There are two ways to apply; you can do it yourself, or delegate an adult to represent you. In either case, the applicant must have an email account to register.

- If the applicants are already 18 years old at the time of requesting the voucher, they can do so using any of the digital identification methods: Cl@ve with basic registration, either via internet, by video call or invitation letter; or Cl@ve with advanced registration, either via internet with an electronic certificate or DNIe, or in person at a registry office. The Ministry recommends Cl@ve with basic registration, which can be requested and obtained by video call.

- If people have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of applying for the voucher, they can only formalise the procedure using Cl@ve with advanced registration in person at a registry office. If they choose to go to a Tax Agency office, you must make an appointment online or by phoning 91 290 13 40 or 901 200 351.

The minor must go together with his/her representative (father, mother or legal guardian) who must also provide a document that justifies his/her parental authority; Family Book or document issued by the Civil Registry for this purpose, judicial resolution appointing a guardian, etc. The minor will also be asked for a valid ID card, or legally established documentation in the case of a foreigner (more information here).

Whether or not they are already 18 years of age, potential beneficiaries of the Bono Cultural (born in 2005) can choose to have a representative of legal age formalise the application on their behalf. To do so, this adult must have Cl@ve with basic or advanced registration or a digital certificate. However, the registration must also be made with the applicant's email address and the option, ‘apply for the voucher through a representative’, must be chosen. You must also attach the representation form, correctly signed by both the beneficiary and the representative.

How the Bono Cultural Joven works

Once the interested party has been notified that the grant has been awarded, the total amount is paid in a single payment, in the form of a virtual prepaid card that is valid for 12 months. Exceptionally, a physical card can be issued, if the beneficiary does not have a compatible mobile device, which he/she will receive at home within 30 days. The card is personal and non-transferable.

What it can be spent on?

- 200 euros for live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts. For example, tickets and season tickets for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions and performing, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals.

- 100 euros for cultural products in physical format. For example, books, magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, sheet music, records, CDs, DVDs or Blu-ray discs.

- 100 euros for digital or online consumption. For example, subscriptions and rentals to music, reading or audio-reading or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audio books, purchase of digital books (e-books), subscription to download multimedia files (podcasts), subscriptions to online video games, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals.

Excluded products

What cannot be purchased with the Bono Cultural Joven:

- Stationery products; curricular textbooks, whether printed or digital; computer and electronic equipment, software, hardware and consumables.

- Artistic material; musical instruments; sporting events; fashion and gastronomy.

- Products that have been classified as 'X' or pornographic.

Bullfighting is included in this new edition

In view of the protests for not being included in the first offering of the cultural voucher, the bullfighting sector has been included in this second edition since the Supreme Court (SC) annulled, for lack of justification, the exclusion of bullfighting shows from the application.

Where it can be used?

The voucher works in participating shops, companies and entities, which are located throughout the country. They can be located through the Bono Cultural Joven app and website. As of 21 March 2023, there were 2,619 participating companies, which translates into more than 3,000 points of sale, physical and online, available; the membership period is still open.