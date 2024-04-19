Apple invests in the Spanish sun

J. González Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Technology giant Apple has brought its green plans to Spain. In just over five minutes at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, the company explained to customers how sustainable it is already and the steps it is taking to achieve its environmental goals by 2030. Apple promises less packaging, more recycled materials, fewer emissions and lots of clean energy.

The company headed by Tim Cook announced a direct investment at the Castaño Solar photovoltaic plant in Segovia. "Spain has become an important market for solar photovoltaic energy, with great opportunities for companies to benefit from low-cost, low-carbon solar energy," Apple said in a statement.

The project, carried out with the help of Ib Vogt, will use bifacial solar panels to produce 105 megawatts of solar power from the end of this year. With its implementation the two companies estimate that 57,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions will be avoided per year. "We are moving very quickly towards our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal, while working on the long-term mission of transforming electricity grids to build a cleaner future for all."

They also state that Ib Vogt is committed to generating a positive and lasting social and environmental impact in the region, with reforestation projects for local flora and fauna within the perimeter of the solar plant, the installation of nesting boxes for native birds and the provision of a protected habitat with an area of at least 10 hectares.

Zero emissions

With its sights set on 2030, Apple aims to achieve net zero by controlling emissions from its production chain and also from the activity of its users. To address the greenhouse gas emissions associated with use of its devices, the Cupertino-based giant has promised to match every watt of charging electricity with clean electricity by 2030, including large-scale investments in new renewable energy in markets around the world.

This is part of a broader strategy to minimise emissions from the use of Apple products through efficiency improvements, engaging with customers to identify opportunities to help decarbonise the grid and building clean electricity projects that maximise carbon reduction and social impact.

As with clean energy, Apple has extended its commitment to clean water to the entire supply chain. Collectively, Apple suppliers saved more than 45 billion litres of fresh water last year, saving nearly 300 billion litres of water since the company launched its Clean Energy Supplier Programme in 2013.