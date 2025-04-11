A snapshot of infidelity in Spain, according to leading dating app for married people

Doménico Chiappe Madrid Friday, 11 April 2025, 18:49 Compartir

According to Ashley Madison, a dating platform mostly targeting married people who seek discreet relationships and affairs, one in three cheaters in Spain are "mature people" with "grey or silver hair". This profile "dispels the classic image of the cheater", who is mostly assumed to be a young man looking for fleeting love affairs and no commitment.

However, "contrary to popular belief, infidelity is not always a passing fancy: 35% of those surveyed maintain their affairs for more than a year", said a study based on 2,743 surveys of Ashley Madison members, which were carried out in early March this year. In Spain, "19% of the population admitted to having been unfaithful at least once in their lives".

Paradoxically, extramarital affairs are stable, especially when it is the woman who cheats (56% last more than twelve months, while 70% of men end the affair before that time). Another apparent contradiction: seven out of ten prefer to have only one partner outside their marriage at a time. In other words, fidelity exists within infidelity.

If ever, people usually approach cheating 21 years after getting married. But at the far end of that average are the earliest cases, almost always concerning women, who look for a lover within the first year of marriage. These women, accounting for 13% of all female infidelities, often work in sales, tech, the hotel industry, as well as in the medical or the educational field. The men who jump into an affair early in the marriage are 3% and their professions are usually in engineering, sales and crafts.

Between the discreet and the tolerable

According to 56% of respondents, cheaters seek "discreet relationships", because they are happier at work than in their marriage. Interestingly, a third of the sample said they are "fully satisfied with their love life". However, one in four women and half of men described their marriage as "unsatisfactory but tolerable".

In short, infidelity is "not exclusive to young people", nor is it a "fleeting impulse" or a "reflection of a broken relationship". Cheaters are usually looking for "lost emotions" and "connections that are more stable than you might think".

A few final fun facts: almost half of the cheaters surveyed have brown eyes and a third have blue eyes. Men who cheat are Virgo and Gemini, while women are Gemini and Aries. On the other hand, the most faithful cheaters are green-eyed and they are usually only children.

Ashley Madison was launched in 2002. Although it suffered a serious leak of information and private data a decade ago, causing reputational damage, the platform still has some 80 million users.