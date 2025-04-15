Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
ABC
The 83-year-old landlady in Spain who is powerless to act against tenant who has not paid rent for two years
Housing

The 83-year-old landlady in Spain who is powerless to act against tenant who has not paid rent for two years

Paquita says she is "suffering and struggling" with the nightmare that has been going on for a long time

A. Cabeza

Toledo

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 14:48

In recent years Spain has been plagued by problems for people trying to rent properties and an incessant increase in squatting. While laws are not being sufficiently tightened and the property owners are not fully protected, there has been a proliferation of cases that have left homeowners totally defenceless, and sometimes the issue is made worse when it affects families with a disabled or elderly relative.

The story of Paquita, an 83-year-old woman who explained her case a few days ago on Spain's Cuatro television programme is just one of the cases that has just come to light. She claims she is being blackmailed by a tenant who is living in her family home in Carranque (Toledo).

"It has a lot of sentimental value. The house belonged to my mother," Paquita said in tears to the television cameras. She added that the tenant owes her 24 months' rent and cannot understand how, in spite of everything, she is accusing her of putting pressure on her.

The tenant has even tried, according to Paquita, to blame her for a suicide attempt because of the difficult situation she was living in. "She was crying her eyes out in court saying that she had slashed her wrists because of me," she added.

"I don't get paid"

Paquita chose to rent the house that she had inherited from her mother to earn some extra income and to be able to enjoy her retirement. She rented it to a couple and a woman with a child, for 425 euros a month. The couple left and from then on the other tenant, Beatriz, stopped paying the rent and the problems began.

"It's very hard," Paquita told the programme and added that she is unable to make ends meet without the rental income. The programme was able to talk to Beatriz, who confessed that her situation was complicated and that at the moment she had no nowhere else to go and was unable to pay.

She also claimed to have had "some problems" with Paquita. First "because she had to make some repairs to the house, but she didn't do them," but also because the old woman had been aggressive towards her on some occasions and had threatened her that her children would be taken away from her.

The case is currently going through legal proceedings but won't be resolved until at least September. Meanwhile, Paquita says she can only continue "suffering and fighting" because, she says, "I am only asking for what is mine".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  2. 2 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  5. 5 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder
  7. 7 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  8. 8 Cristina Bucsa and Jessica Bouzas fire Spain into Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals
  9. 9 Nine-man Antequera CF back in title race with heroic away win
  10. 10 Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The 83-year-old landlady in Spain who is powerless to act against tenant who has not paid rent for two years