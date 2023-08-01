Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the products included in the alert issued by the OCU. OCU
Amazon recalls several cosmetic products for children due to risk of skin reactions
They are make-up sets or cases, mostly sold online on the popular shopping platform, in which risks related to the ingredients have been detected

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 12:13

Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has repeated this Tuesday, 1 August, a new alert from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ( AEMPS ) related to the withdrawal of several cosmetic products intended for children's use. These are make-up sets or cases, mainly sold online, on the Amazon shopping platform, which, if found at home, should not be used due to risks related to various ingredients.

The recalled items are from a range of cosmetic products intended for use by children under the brand MARKWINS BEAUTY, according to an alert published by the Generalitat Catalana and reported by RAPEX , the European Union's non-food alert system for dangerous non-food products. Specifically, the following products of the POP GIRL range (all batches) have been ordered to be withdrawn:

• POP GIRL Colour Tin.

• POP GIRL Beauty On-the-Go- Neon Pink.

• POP GIRL Nail Blockbuster.

• POP GIRL Beauty Case.

• POP GIRL Color Train Case.

• POP GIRL Beauty Vanity Case.

• Pop Girl Mini Beauty Case Set.

MARKWINS BEAUTY BRANDS INC. is responsible for the marketing of the products.

Detected risks

Why have these products been withdrawn? As explained by the OCU, the recall is due to the fact that several risks have been detected in these products related to the following ingredients, which contravene the European cosmetics regulations:

- Presence of bronopol (2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol), an ingredient not listed on the label.

- Lower than expected concentration of phenoxyethanol.

- Mixture of methylchloroisothiazolinone (MCI) and methylisothiazolinone (MI) preservatives, prohibited in leave-on cosmetic products. Prolonged contact with these ingredients may cause allergic skin reactions in sensitised persons.

