Amazon puts an end to teleworking from January, affecting around 5,000 employees in Spain

E. Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 17:54

Tech and retail giant Amazon, one of the world's largest employers, is saying goodbye to teleworking. In January, the company is ending this practice inherited from the pandemic in order to "strengthen team spirit" by obliging its workers to report to the office five days a week. It is also planning to reduce the number of middle management positions. This was announced in a letter from the multinational's CEO to employees in the United States, explaining a decision that will affect the 1.5 million workers it has around the world working in offices, who have been allowed to work remotely two days a week.

In Spain, the company employs around 25,000 people on permanent contracts, but there are around 5,000 people working in offices, who will be affected. The decision, which will come into effect from 2 January 2025, has been taken because "the advantages of being together in the office are considerable", the company explained in the statement. From now on, teleworking will only be granted in "special circumstances" such as "the illness of a child, a domestic emergency or home visits to customers", the company said.

The company, which is undergoing an internal reorganisation to reduce the number of middle managers, believes this measure will make it easier. Amazon highlighted the "hard work and ingenuity" of its teams around the world, but said that "being united with teammates helps the creative process and resolving difficult problems".