Algeria is once again Spain's leading natural gas supplier

In January and February, Russia supplied almost 20 per cent of Spain's demand, compared to levels of approximately nine per cent last year

Algeria has once again become Spain's leading supplier of natural gas after a year in which the price crisis has been joined by the diplomatic conflict between the two countries over the government's new stance on self-determination in the Sahara.

After a much milder winter than expected, Spain's gas consumption needs have been lower than estimated with a consequent drop in the need to import gas via tankers from the USA.

In the first two months of the year 24.2 per cent of total imports came from Algeria, via the Mezgaz pipeline.

In second place is the United States, with 21.7 per cent of the total, thanks to the arrival of methane tankers from that country at one of the six regasification plants in Spain. During parts of 2022, the US supplied Spain with almost 40 per cent of its gas requirements.

Spain continues to receive huge quantities of natural gas from Russia, also from tankers. In January and February, Russia supplied almost 20 per cent of Spain's demand, compared to levels of approximately nine per cent last year.