Aldi withdraws some meatballs in tomato sauce from its stores

Aldi withdraws some meatballs in tomato sauce from its stores

The product is wrongly labelled and could cause confusion as well as problems with allergies, according to the German supermarket chain with stores across Spain

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 18:55

German supermarket chain Aldi has withdrawn some tomato meatballs from its shelves. According to the company itself, the entire stock of the meatballs in tomato sauce (Rindfleischbällchen) from the Lyttos brand are going to disappear from the stores.

This is because they are wrongly labelled as eggplant in sauce or vegetables in a spicy sauce and contain gluten, which is not reflected on the label. For this reason, Aldi has warned on its website that those allergic to gluten who have purchased this product should return it to a store as soon as possible, where the full amount will be refunded.

Image of product withdrawn by Aldi.

If you have any doubts in Spain you can contact the supermarket chain’s customer service representatives by email at contigo@aldi.es as well as by phone 900 902 466.

