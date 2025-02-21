Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aldi recalls glass storage jars due to risk of breakage
Retail

Consumers who have any of the affected products can return them to their local Aldi store for a refund

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Friday, 21 February 2025, 17:05

Aldi has recalled all Crofton brand storage jars from its supermarkets due to possible breakage of the glass container when the lid is closed.

The storage set with a glass lid and the EAN code 4068706031380 and the storage set with a wooden lid and EAN code 4068706031373 are those that have been withdrawn. Both are composed of three units.

According to the company's statement, the glass of the container may splinter and contaminate the stored food when the lid is closed which could lead to injury.

Aldi is asking customers who have any of these containers to go to one of its outlets to receive a refund. The company's telephone number is 900 902 466 and the e-mail address is contigo@aldi.es for any queries.

