Aitor, the first major storm of the season is about to hit Spain

According to Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), Aitor, the first major storm of the 2024-2025 season, will bring strong winds, stormy seas and heavy rain to areas in the north and west of the Spanish mainland.

The centre of the squall will situated to the southwest of Ireland at midday on Wednesday, from where it will favour the arrival of very strong winds to Spain, with gusts that can exceed 80 or 90 km/h in areas especially in the mountains of the north of the mainland or points on the coast, according to Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Aitor will also bring heavy rain to Galicia, especially to the west of this region, and rainfall will extend to a large part of the Cantabrian region, Castile and Leon, Extremadura and western Andalucía..

Rainfall will be much heavier than normal in the northwest, especially around the Rías Baixas and southern Galicia.

However, precipitation will not affect the Mediterranean area, where it will not rain and temperatures will even be above normal.

The Aemet spokesperson said that in the Mediterranean area temperatures could reach 34-35C in places such as Murcia and Alicante.

Looking ahead to the weekend, storm Aitor squall will withdraw, but after its passage a cold wind will blow in from the northwest, bringing a mass of cold air that will remain settled in Spain on Saturday and Sunday, so clearer skies are expected and temperatures will drop at night, so the first night frosts could arrive in some inland areas.