Air traffic controllers’ strike in Spain: these are the airports affected this 6 February The industrial action in 16 privatised control towers began on 30 January and will continue every Monday throughout February

The air traffic controllers’ strikes in Spain that were scheduled for the end of January and during February in the privatised control towers of Spanish airports will continue since no agreement has yet been reached, according to the CCOO union.

The first day of action was on Monday, 30 January and the stoppages will continue every Monday in February. Specifically, they will affect flight operations on Monday the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th of February. Minimum service levels have been put in place to allow some flights to operate.

Planned strike dates

• 6 February

• 13 February

• 20 February

• 27 February

The strikes will take place in the air traffic control towers of the airports at La Coruña, Alicante-Elche, Castellón, Cuatro Vientos (Madrid), El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Lleida, Murcia, Sabadell, Seville, Valencia and Vigo.

In total 162 workers have been called to strike.

Airports affected by the air traffic controllers' strike

• Alicante-Elche

• Castellon

• Cuatro Vientos (Madrid)

• El Hierro

• Fuerteventura

• Ibiza

• Jerez

• Lanzarote

• La Coruna

• La Palma

• Lleida

• Murcia

• Sabadell

• Seville

• Valencia

• Vigo

According to the union, a previous meeting between the workers’ representatives and service providers in the privatised control towers, made up of FerroNats and Saerco, was "unsuccessful."

The workers asked for a 5.5% increase in their salary, but at the meeting, Saerco put a proposal on the table to increase the pay for the years 2021 (0%), 2022 (1%), 2023 (2% ) and 2024 (2.5%) that does not meet the expectations of the workers "as it falls far short of their proposal".