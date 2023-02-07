Pilots at Spain's Air Nostrum airline announce indefinite strike action The industrial action will hit all the Iberia franchised airline’s bases around the country, with effect from 27 February

There is a new strike threat in the travel sector that sows uncertainty among those who plan to travel in Spain in the coming weeks.

On this occasion, it is the pilots at Air Nostrum, the Iberia franchised airline for regional flights, who have called indefinite strikes that will take place on Mondays and Fridays starting 27 February.

The strikes will affect all the airline’s bases and the pilots’ union says the action is a response "to the company’s systematic block on discussions in the face of legitimate demands."

On the Costa del Sol, Air Nostrum flies from Malaga Airport to Madrid, Melilla, Burgos, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Vigo, Vitoria and Tangier.

The pilots’ union explained that the indefinite strike was called with more than 92% of the votes cast in favour.

"The union regrets that Iberia Regional Air Nostrum has forced it to adopt this measure after seven months in which it has systematically rejected the proposals of the technical crew members in favour of fair working conditions and professional classification, as well as those aimed at alleviating the loss of purchasing power," a statement said.

In addition, the union demanded that the company "does not use the indefinite strike as an excuse to coerce the workers, as happened in the December action."