Air Europa cancels more flights as pilots strike over pay The third-largest Spanish airline has been forced to cancel 14 flights today (Thursday) and another 12 tomorrow as employees take action in their fight for improved salaries and conditions

Air Europa, the third-largest Spanish airline after Iberia and Vueling, has cancelled 14 flights today (Thursday, 1 June) as pilots continue their dispute with the carrier over pay.

Strike action has already taken place on May 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30.

Today's cancelled flights are the return routes between Barcelona and Palma, as well as between Madrid and Palma, Rome, Milan, Lisbon, Paris and Malaga. The two flights affected at Malaga Airport were; UX5042 (Malaga-Madrid) at 8.35am; and UX5035 (Madrid-Malaga) at 6.35am.

Twelve flights have been cancelled for tomorrow, Friday 12 June, but they do not include any flights to or from Malaga.

On its website, Air Europa apologised to passengers for the "inconvenience caused by this situation", and offered affected passengers the chance to change the date to fly within 30 days following the date of their original flight and on the same route, or to change their destination to another Air Europa-operated destination within three days before or after the original date of their flight, or to request a voucher for the amount of the ticket.