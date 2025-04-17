Aemet warns of dramatic weather change with arrival of new storm in Spain on Good Friday

María Albert Madrid Thursday, 17 April 2025, 16:32 Compartir

This Good Friday in Spain is one of the big days of this Holy Week , which commemorates the agony and death of Christ on the cross. This day is usually marked by the traditional processions, although many of them could be in danger this 2025 due to the arrival of a new storm to the Spanish mainland, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

In its forecast for the next few days, Aemet warns that, in the coming hours, there will be «a further increase in instability» with the arrival of a new rain front to the country. A situation that will persist at least until next Easter Sunday and even Easter Monday, leaving a fairly wet weekend in most of the country.

📅 Llegan los días festivos de Semana Santa, con multitud de actos en todo el país y período vacacional para muchas personas.



¿Qué tiempo nos espera entre el jueves y el lunes? Puedes ampliar la información haciendo clic en la imagen. — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 16, 2025

What will also change will be the temperatures this week. After the arrival of a cold air mass a few days ago, the almost wintry values of the last few days will give way again to a spring-like atmosphere in most of Spain, especially in the south. However, from Saturday onwards, thermometers are expected to drop again, leaving highs that will be around 10 degrees lower.

An Atlantic front arrives in Spain

The arrival of a new Atlantic front to Spain, which will enter Galicia this Good Friday, will allow precipitation to spread again after a few hours of truce. Although no rain is expected in the early hours of the day, showers will start to arrive in areas of the Atlantic side of the Spanish mainland as the day progresses.

During the day, the heaviest rain will be seen in Galicia, Asturias and Castilla y León. There will also be showers in Extremadura, Andalusia, Castile-La Mancha, Madrid, La Rioja, Navarre and Aragon. Only the Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will be spared from this rainy day.

As for temperatures, everything points to them rising with respect to previous days and only in the northwest could they fall, warns Aemet.

👋🥶 La masa de aire polar que nos ha devuelto el invierno por unas horas se va retirando.



🌀 La tregua durará poco, ya que desde el Atlántico asoman nuevas borrascas. 🤷‍♀️



🌐 Visor de mapas https://t.co/ZB7O858utO pic.twitter.com/eHhnmYpTfc — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) April 16, 2025

Rollercoaster temperatures: cold weather returns from Holy Saturday onwards

Holy Saturday will continue to be an unstable day in Spain, where the incoming storm will leave locally heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the north of the country, especially in Catalonia and Pyrenees. During the day, the rains will expand further and could even reach the Mediterranean and Balearic areas. It will continue to rain heavily in Galicia, Asturias and partsof Castilla y León.

Friday's spring-like atmosphere will be short-lived: this Saturday will see a widespread drop in temperatures again, bringing the cold back to Spain. According to the Aemet forecast, snow levels are expected to drop below 1,200 metres, which could allow us to see snowfall in some Spanish mountain ranges.

✋🅱️ La tregua se mantendrá hasta la primera mitad del Viernes Santo.



🗣️ Con el Pirineo nevado 🏔️ como telón de fondo @Divulgameteo nos cuenta la previsión para lo que resta de #SemanaSanta: "El tiempo viene borrascoso." 👉 https://t.co/XAz2lBAVEG



📹 #MeteoredConnection pic.twitter.com/aq8iGRkBCv — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) April 16, 2025

Rain continues on Easter Sunday

The storm will continue to make its mark on Easter Sunday, which will continue to be marked by this rainy outlook, especially in the northwest of the country. According to Aemet, rainfall «will continue to be more likely and more frequent on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes«, while it will be »less likely on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands«.

In the western half of spain, temperatures are expected to rise, although we could still see some snowfall above 1,400-1,600 metres.

From Easter Monday onwards, the atmosphere could become calmer, but occasional showers will continue. Only in the furthest north could there be snowfall in the mountains.