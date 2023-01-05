Abandoned cars targeted by Spain's DGT with new procedures Every year some 50,000 vehicles are abandoned on public roads, with another 20,000 left in private parking spaces, according to the Directorate-General for Traffic

According to Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), every year some 50,000 vehicles are abandoned on public roads in the country, with another 20,000 left in private parking spaces, and a further 6,000 in garages, warehouses and public parking areas.

Now the national traffic authority has published a new procedure to remove abandoned vehicles. Previously the courts had to deal with this problem.

The new instruction will apply to vehicles abandoned in public car parks or private premises, such as residential developments, supermarket car parks, shopping centres, airports, etc.

The DGT has explained that a few years ago the situation of workshops where customers had left abandoned vehicles was resolved with article 106 of the Law on Traffic, Motor Vehicle Circulation and Road Safety, and it will now be expanded to include other situatrions, especially that of abandonment on private premises that was not contemplated, so that the relevant authorities can order the transfer of the abandoned vehicle to an authorised vehicle scapping centre for its subsequent destruction.

Prior to the order to transfer the vehicle, the authorities must warn the owner that if they do not remove it from where it is parked within a month, it will be moved to an authorised scrapyard.