British tourist dies after falling from viewpoint at famous Roman aqueduct in Spain

A 63-year-old British tourist died on Saturday after falling from a viewpoint of the famous Roman aqueduct in Segovia. The incident happened near the stairs leading to the Postigo platform. Preliminary investigations point to an accident.

The incident happened in one of the busiest areas of the Spanish city, which offers stunning views of the historic monument. According to sources, still pending official confirmation, the man may have sat on the parapet of the viewpoint, lost his balance and fallen backwards into the void. Its height above the ground meant his chances of survival were almost nil.

Several units of the Local Police and National Police along with the health services were immediately mobilised. However, despite the speed of their response, the emergency services could only verify the tourist's death.

The judicial authorities and forensic team followed the usual procedure in cases of accidental deaths to determine the exact circumstances and rule out other hypotheses. The preliminary investigation points to a tragic accident, but witness statements and evidence are still being gathered to clarify what happened.

The British tourist had apparently arrived in Segovia last Thursday in the company of two other people, presumably friends or relatives. It has not been specified whether these people were present at the time of the incident, but the authorities are in contact with them to obtain more information and offer them support during this difficult time. The UK embassy has also been informed, following the usual protocols in cases involving foreign nationals.

The viewpoint of the aqueduct, located in an elevated position next to the Postigo steps, is a popular spot for tourists and local residents alike. Although it is lined with a parapet, the accident highlights the possible dangers.