Court in Spain awards 540,000-euro compensation to electric scooter user who was seriously injured in collision

A court in Illescas in the Spanish province of Toledo has ordered that the driver of a van compensates a user of an electric scooter, 44, he hit while reversing a total of 545,000 euros for serious injuries. The incident happened on 6 June 2022 and caused the victim a severe craniocerebral trauma that required emergency surgery, months of hospitalisation and a long and painful rehabilitation process, despite him wearing a helmet.

The case has not only led to a radical change in the victim's physical mobility and emotional well-being, but has also become "a legal benchmark in Spain in the defence of the rights of users of personal mobility vehicles", according to lawyer Abelardo Moreno, a specialist in brain injuries.

The consequences of the accident have been "devastating" for the scooter user, who now faces significant permanent physical and cognitive consequences that have limited his ability to work and lead a normal life. According to sources close to the case, the injuries include mobility problems, memory loss and difficulties carrying out daily activities.

For months, his family fought against the van driver's insurer, demanding that it assume civil liability for the damage caused. The defence argued that the manoeuvre of the van driver was negligent and a determining factor in the accident. Finally, an agreement was reached, which set the compensation at 545,000 euros.

In recent years, the use of electric scooters has experienced an unprecedented boom in Spain. According to data from the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), the most common injuries include head traumas, fractures and more serious injuries, many of them with irreversible consequences. This increase in accidents has generated a debate on road safety and the need to regulate the use of electric scooters.

In Malaga, in particular, these vehicles are involved in 5% of accidents in the city, according to data from the Local Police.

In response, the government recently passed legislation classifying these vehicles as "light personal vehicles". Among the most important measures are the obligation to take out civil liability insurance, the creation of a public registry of owners and the mandatory use of helmets. In addition, speed limits have been established in urban areas, restricting the circulation of these vehicles on pavements and pedestrian areas.