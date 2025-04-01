Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
If you see a 50-euro note on your windscreen don&#039;t pick it up: it&#039;s a scam
Scams

If you see a 50-euro note on your windscreen don't pick it up: it's a scam

Spain's National Police force has reminded local residents and visiting tourists not to fall for this old trick that has recently resurfaced in various parts of the country

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 18:53

The National Police force in Spain has warned residents and visiting tourists not pick to up a 50-euro note if they find it tucked under the wipers of their vehicles. This is an old scam that has recently resurfaced in various parts of the country. Those who put the note there generally rely on the driver getting out of the vehicle to check it, which gives them a little bit of time to quickly steal what they can grab from the inside of the car.

"Do you want to know how to win 50 euros? We can at least show you how not to lose them," said the police campaign.

The authorities recommend drivers to remain inside the vehicle and drive to a safer place, from which they can contact the police and report a theft attempt. In no way should drivers or passengers get out of the car to check the note.

A common target is delivery workers, because they often carry several packages in the vehicle. The police remind the public that a car should always remain locked, with all valuable objects hidden in a place that would not attract the attention of potential thieves.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  2. 2 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  3. 3 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  4. 4 Minister proposes landmark legislation for a smoking-free generation on the Rock
  5. 5 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat
  6. 6 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  7. 7 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher
  9. 9 Torremolinos marks International Day of Trans Visibility with screening of award-winning documentary
  10. 10 Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar government's director of communications

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish If you see a 50-euro note on your windscreen don't pick it up: it's a scam