If you see a 50-euro note on your windscreen don't pick it up: it's a scam

The National Police force in Spain has warned residents and visiting tourists not pick to up a 50-euro note if they find it tucked under the wipers of their vehicles. This is an old scam that has recently resurfaced in various parts of the country. Those who put the note there generally rely on the driver getting out of the vehicle to check it, which gives them a little bit of time to quickly steal what they can grab from the inside of the car.

"Do you want to know how to win 50 euros? We can at least show you how not to lose them," said the police campaign.

Mucho cuidado si dejan un billete en el parabrisas de tu #coche 💸



Podrías perder algo mucho más valioso, presta atención👇👇👇

The authorities recommend drivers to remain inside the vehicle and drive to a safer place, from which they can contact the police and report a theft attempt. In no way should drivers or passengers get out of the car to check the note.

A common target is delivery workers, because they often carry several packages in the vehicle. The police remind the public that a car should always remain locked, with all valuable objects hidden in a place that would not attract the attention of potential thieves.