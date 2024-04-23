Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sixteen-year-old boy arrested in Spain for publishing nude photos of underage girl on social media
Crime

The boy allegedly harassed the 13-year-old victim online for two months, until she finally blocked his account, but the offending didn't end there

E.N.

Valladolid

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 13:17

Police in Spain have arrested a 16-year-old boy who lives north of Madrid after he leaked nude photos of an underage girl online.

National Police officers launched an investigation following a complaint in April 2023 by the mother of the 13-year-old victim in Valladolid. She told police the suspect contacted her daughter via social media. After gaining her trust, she sent him a photograph where she appeared in her underwear. The teenage boy then threatened to distribute the image unless she sent nude photos. The victim finally agreed out of fear and sent several images of herself completely naked.

The behaviour went on for two months, before the girl finally stopped sending him images and blocked his account. But the teenager carried out his threats and distributed the photos online on various social media platforms. They were widely shared among the girl's friends and classmates, according to investigators.

The girl then reported the incident to the school and her mother. Cybercrime personnel probed and found the alleged perpetrator's profile was completely anonymous and launched an investigation for a crime of child grooming.

Following a year of investigations, National Police identified the 16-year-old boy who lives in Valladolid. He was arrested on 10 April, with officers seizing his mobile phone. Analysis of his device led to alleged evidence of his involvement in the crime. In a statement, with his lawyer and a parent present, the boy admitted he was the creator of the profile that distributed the photos and had online conversations with the victim.

