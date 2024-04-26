Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Twelve-year-old injured after jumping out of the window at her school in Catalona
112 incident

The girl jumped from the window in front of a teacher and classmates at the end of the school day

Colpisa

Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:34

A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalised after jumping out of a window at her school in Balaguer in the province of Lleida, Catalonia, on Tuesday. The girl, a first-year secondary student, jumped from the window in front of one of her teachers, and her classmates, who were collecting their belongings at the end of the school day.

The minor was injured when she fell onto the interior courtyard, and was admitted to the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lleida, according to Informativos Telecinco, who stated that her life was not in danger.

The reason for the child's actions are unknown and an inquiry has now been opened, although the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalonia police force) have ruled out any evidence of criminal activity.

