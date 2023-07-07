028, the new national telephone number to help victims of LGBT hate crimes in Spain The free service will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and calls can be answered in Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque, English and French, according to the Ministry of Equality

Víctor Rojas Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A new LGBT helpline has been set up in Spain to help victims of hate crimes and help prevent discrimination.

The 028 helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is staffed by a team of professionals with specialised training, who also offer basic psychological care and legal guidance.

Calls will be free and confidential, accessible to people with hearing and/or speech disabilities, and will be answered in Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque, English and French, according to the Ministry of Equality.

The free number chosen, 028, refers to 28 June, LGBT Pride day, to make it easier to remember. The public service, in addition to the helpline, will also be offered via email 028-online@igualdad.gob.es and via online chat.

The service will work in coordination with similar services in the regions. The national Ministry of Equality said it aims to ensure that no one is left without "comprehensive assistance in the event of any discrimination, hate crime due to LGTB phobia" and to resolve any issues related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

"The aim of this service is, firstly, to shine a light all the discrimination and violence that is still hidden, and secondly, to provide help, assistance and resources to the victims," head of the department, Irene Montero, said.

In the past five years, 29% of LGTB people in Spain have suffered harassment; 27.5% have suffered discrimination and 8.6% have suffered physical or sexual aggression, according to official data.