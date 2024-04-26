Popular drag queen to host charity gala on Costa del Sol for children with special needs

Víctor Rojas Torremolinos Friday, 26 April 2024, 18:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos' most renowned drag queen, Xenon Spain, is once again demonstrating her generosity and altruism with a charity gala night: The Best of our Decade. The charity event will be held at the congress hall in Torremolinos from 8.30pm on Wednesday 30 April. The show is based on the musical hits that marked the 1980s and beyond and will feature performances by Xenon Spain herself, El Regreso de la Década, along with the music of DJ Cherri Coke, among others.

The popular drag queen does not miss the opportunity to collaborate with different causes: she is using her birthday party at the Edén Beach Club to support the Andrés Olivares Foundation. Tickets for this event cost 15 euros (including a drink), which, along with the proceeds of the bar, will be divided between four associations in Torremolinos. These are Fuensocial, Teacompaño, Capaz and the Club Deportivo Adaptado Al-Andalus, who will use the funds to continue with their social work in the municipality, which focuses on children and adolescents with special needs.

The Best of Our Decade' is organised by La Fábrica del Arte Producciones in collaboration with Torremolinos town hall. The town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, said that it is a festival "of pure nostalgia and very attractive" for all audiences. She added that it will have "as a backdrop this magnificent stage".

Xenon Spain pointed out that, in addition to helping children and adolescents with special needs in the municipality, it serves as a reminder that the LGTB collective does not only collaborate on Pride Day, but is there for many other causes.