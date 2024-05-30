Torremolinos Pride ups international feel with one eye on Europride 2027 bid

Journalist and presenter Toni Moreno takes the stage in a rainbow skirt on the opening night of Pride in Torremolinos.

Víctor Rojas / N. H. Torremolinos Thursday, 30 May 2024, 13:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Costa del Sol town of Torremolinos is celebrating its annual Pride event over the coming days. Known as ‘Orgullo’ in Spanish, this year is the first time this event, which is growing in importance internationally, has kicked off on a Wednesday.

Throughout its history Torremolinos has been known as a magnet for diversity and these days has an increasingly stronger LGBT community. The resort is bidding to host the larger-scale 2027 Europride event, with the decision to be announced this November, and much of Pride this year has a more international feel therefore.

The event runs until Saturday night with a wide range of cultural, sporting and leisure activities. On Saturday itself is the large Pride parade.

Last night’s opening event was dedicated to women, with the opening speech from popular Andalusian journalist and television personality Toni Moreno. SUR journalist Iván Gelibter and Torremolinos performer Xenon Spain hosted the evening.

Moreno spoke about older people, trans people, the fight for rights and even mentioned the Pope. She also talked about her personal story.

“I do not deserve to be guest of honour at this Pride because I was never Manolita Chen,” she said, in reference to the first Spanish trans woman to have her identify change officially recognised and a campaigner for equal rights.

While Moreno has become something of an icon for the Spanish LGBT community in recent years, it was only in 2018 that she came out as gay when asked in a television interview. “I felt ridiculous, I looked at the audience, they were all old people that were smiling sweetly at me and had frozen awaiting my reply in order to applaud. Then very quietly clapping started that would have put the Rolling Stones to shame.”

Moreno and Mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid raised the rainbow flag to commence the Pride celebrations.

The main Pride parade takes place on Saturday through the town, starting at the town hall on the outskirts from 5pm and running to 8pm. Other activities take place at a variety of venues, especially the Centro Cultural Pablo Ruiz Picasso, where the parade finishes as well.