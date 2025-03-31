Torremolinos marks International Day of Trans Visibility with screening of award-winning documentary

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:09 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall, in collaboration with the NGO Apoyo Positivo, (positive support), will mark International Day of Trans Visibility (31 March) with the screening of the short film, Ciao Bambina, nominated for ‘best documentary short film’ at the last Goya Awards 2025.

The film, directed by Afioco Gnecco and Carolina Yuste, and produced by Apoyo Positivo, will be shown in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre on Friday 4 April at 7pm, with free access until full capacity is reached.

The production offers an intimate portrait of Afioco, a trans man, accompanied by his best friend Carolina, exploring their relationship with their bodies, masculinities and gender identity. It has been awarded best documentary short film at different festivals, such as the Alcine and the Alicante festivals, and best director at the Lesgaicinemad festival, while also winning the ‘silver biznaga’ for best short film at the Malaga film festival 2024.

After the screening, a colloquium meeting will be held with the participation of the director and members of the Apoyo Positivo team, providing an opportunity to delve into the reality of trans men and the need for the representation and visibility of the entire trans community.

Positive support

Apoyo Positivo was founded in 1993 as a community resource and has evolved into a comprehensive project that promotes diversity. It offers assistance and promotion of sexual health, with special attention to HIV and hepatitis, or other functional alterations such as emotional or psychological alterations within the LGBT+ community. The association also focuses on the defence and promotion of sexual and reproductive rights, along with programmes and activities promoting human rights, diversity and active citizenship.