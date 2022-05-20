Party A guide to LGBT bars and clubs in Torremolinos From the Beach Club on El Bajondillo beach to bars and clubs in La Nogalera

Enjoy paradise night and day with Eden

Eden touches two key points in Torremolinos: night and day. One for sun-worshippers and the other for those who prefer the moon. There's something for everyone, even for those who want to do a double shift. When you hear the word Eden, your mind travels to that paradise where Adam and Eve were before they were expelled for eating the forbidden fruit. But at the Eden of Torremolinos, nobody is going to expel anyone just for trying something forbidden. .

At around ten in the morning, when the sun still isn't at its hottest, the daytime Garden of Eden opens its doors. It's a beach club that offers Mediterranean cuisine as well as cocktails with sea views. Located on El Bajondillo beach, Eden is open for 12 hours, the perfect place to chill out, while listening to good music from DJs who create an ambience ideal for customers to mingle and even get up for the odd dance.

Now that the fine weather has arrived and summer is round the corner, many among the LGBT community who tend to frequent La Nogalera are already thinking about swimwear and the perfect outfit to impress at Eden Beach and look great in photos taken on sun loungers or day beds. Social media posing is essential. Start the day with a refreshing dip in the sea, followed by lunch at this well known chiringuito, and then a drink to cool off in the afternoon heat and then... whatever comes next.

And among those plans could be to move on to the other side of Eden in Torremolinos. The nightclub opens from Thursday to Sunday between 10pm and 4am. Although on Sundays, to make the most of the evening and avoid end-of-weekend depression, Eden Copas opens its doors at 5pm. The venue is strategically place for anyone exploring La Nogalera, not just those who want to continue the party after Eden Beach closes. Located in Calle La Nogalera (number 4), this is one of the most visited places in recent years due to the wide programme it offers.

And the night is perfect when the club has a visit from its queen, Xenon Spain, one of the country's most important drag artistes. There, she displays her stand-up monologue skills with her untiring humour that has the audience laughing out loud, as well as showing her acting, singing and hosting talent. And of course another much anticipated feature of Eden Copas is the 'Bingo House'.

Eden Copas, Torremolinos 1 Calle La Nogalera, 4 2 Doesn't close in summer 3 Inside and terrace 4 Drag show 5 Gay-mixed

This Nogalera nightclub is regularly visited by other great queens of drag, such as Alma DeSoul, who has won all this year's prizes, Rubí Diamante and Desiré Vogue, among other great names. Shows generally start around 11 o'clock or midnight and set the scene perfectly for the DJ who has everybody dancing for the rest of the night.

Eden Beach, Torremolinos 1 El Bajondillo beach 2 Doesn't close in summer 3 Gay-mixed

So Eden can provide a full day's entertainment, although as it clses at 4am, there's still time to go to some of the other clubs and bars that stay open even later. There's also the option of going home when Eden closes, but why not enjoy the paradise of La Nogalera to the very end. Just as Adam and Eve did.

BARS

Marta, Cariño! by Ritual

Terrace, and also club until 7am, with the atmosphere at weekends provided by regular locals and others attracted by the photos and videos posted on the club Instagram (@factoriacarinobyritual). Non-stop music, shirtless waiters and star performances by Kelly Roller.

1 La Nogalera 2 Doesn't close in summer 3 Inside and terrace 4 Gay-mixed

Aqua Bar

Also in a strategic position as you go into La Nogalera square, it mixes the advantages of a terrace with a garden and a large bar with music that allows for conversation among friends... and people-watching.

Pourquoi Pas?

An institution in Torremolinos that dates back to the beginnings of the gay scene and that is a must-visit. A charming bar that takes us back several decades.

Men's Bar

For years, this bar in La Nogalera has been a meeting place for middle-aged men, especially foreigners. Exquisite service in a bar where a large part of the customers are regulars.

La Nuit

'Donde la diversidad se entiende'* is its slogan. This bar is a place for drinks as well as a gastrobar. It occupies the premises of the iconic El Gato Viudo and strives to recover the glamour of the Torremolinos of the 1960s with a quality atmosphere.

*('Where diversity is understood', playing on the use in Spanish of the verb entender (understand) as a way of asking whether someone is gay.)

Ego Copas

The colours of diversity greet you at the entrance. Ego, home to the drag act Cherilyn Divine, opens Thursday to Sunday at nightfall to serve drinks and ... much diversity!

3 Monkeys

Cocktails, but also breakfast, lunch and dinner. Offering alternatives for ecah time of day, this bar creates an ambience for customers with the most 'chic' music.

Colibrí

Since 2019, the night has always started in Colibrí Copas, where they seize every opportunity to celebrate in a big way

Vida

You can find everything in this bar, but the customers going there for a drink tend to be foreigners exploring La Nogalera.

Hakuna Matata

Here shows by Lorena Larios and Satin Greco, among other divas of Torremolinos nightlife, add fun to a night out.

La Biznaga Café Lounge

A good place for breakfast after a long night out, or to have a first drink before starting to party. Magnificent service.

Lola's Copas

From Wednesday to Sunday, this bar in Malaga city centre offers an 'after-work' atmosphere with bingos and irresistible drinks offers.

El Carmen

El Carmen Gay Bar is a meeting place for the LGBT community in Malaga city. It serves lunch and dinner, as well as offering drag shows. A good place for the first drink of the night.

Calle de Bruselas

Locate next to Picasso's birth house, this bar is a favourite place to go for breakfast. A meeting place for the LGBT community.

NIGHTCLUBS

Centuryon

This club hosts the best weekend electronic music parties in Torremolinos in a liberal and fun ambience.

1 La Nogalera 2 Dark room 3 Indoor 4 Gay

Parthenon

Another classic in the area that remains incombustible however many years go by. Always fun, with dance music, popular with young people who tend to go mad dancing reggaeton behind the bars of the staircase.

La Comedia

The name La Comedia is synonymous with the gay scene in Malaga. Dancing and shows until dawn in this club in the heart of the city centre.