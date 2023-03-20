Torremolinos crowns its drag queen after competitors strutted their feathers and sequins in annual gala Around 2,000 people filled the Principe de Asturias auditorium in the Costa del Sol town on Saturday night for the popular competition, which is now in its sixth year

Around 2,000 people filled the Principe de Asturias auditorium in Torremolinos on Saturday night (18 March) for the coveted Gala Drag, the popular drag queen carnival that was celebrated in the town for the sixth year. The gala, which has become the biggest reference in the sector on the Costa del Sol, was also broadcast live on the local 101 TV channel.

The flamboyant festivities were hosted by the renowned model, television presenter and actress, Esther Arroyo, who was assisted by the celebrated Malaga drag artist, Minerva Anderson.

The contest brought together some of Spain’s most outrageous drag queens who strutted their feathers and sequins to become crowned the Torremolinos drag queen of the year. The audience was entertained by a diverse cast of performances offered by the pop-diva style younger generation, to the more established risqué queens who performed with all the panache and pomp expected from this colourful celebration.

However, there could be just one winner, and the title went, for the second consecutive year, to Alma de Soul for the spectacular fantasy show, The Awakening of the Middle East, a perfromance that celebrated freedom, diversity and pride.

Second prize went to Deseo; while third place was awarded to the Malaga drag act, Isterika Confundida, who’s ‘feathered serpent god’ received an ovation.

The audience also enjoyed performances by the Operación Triunfo singer, Natalia, and the popular singer from Las Palmas, Dácil Suárez.