Torremolinos announces new hate crime body so 'everyone can be whoever they want to be'

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has announced the creation of an inter-institutional body against hate crimes, with the aim of defending and protecting the town's diversity in areas as varied as culture, sexuality, and religion - a “hallmark of Torremolinos”.

The town hall has taken this decision after a meeting held with the LGBT+ community, during which the need to take a further step in defending these values was discussed.

Del Cid said that this initiative will follow the same approach as the roundtable against gender-based violence - which is convened every six months and includes professionals from a wide range of sectors involved in tackling this issue.

“We propose to create a similar body that includes groups and associations representing diversity, cultural and religious organisations, as well as those responsible for legal matters, and any other institutions that wish to contribute to this cause,” she explained.

The mayor pointed out that the history of Torremolinos, due to its 70-year link with tourism, "has always been characterised by a cosmopolitan atmosphere and for being a town with open arms to any beliefs, and always with respect for diversity".

"Nevertheless, there are hateful attitudes that reject everything different from themselves, and in the face of that, Torremolinos wants to remain at the forefront, without taking a step back. We are a municipality that defines itself as a place of freedom where everyone can be whoever they want to be," she added.