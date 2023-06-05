Thousands of revellers enjoy weekend of outrageous fun during Torremolinos Pride 2023 The festivities included more than thirty social, sporting and recreational activities, along with beach parties, concerts, and the highlight of the proceedings, the colourful annual parade

Thousands of people congregated in Torremolinos at the weekend to enjoy the varied schedule of events staged during the town’s Pride 2023 celebrations. Under the slogan Old Age, Pride, Memory - Taking care of our Legacy the festivities, which began on Thursday (1 June), included more than thirty social, sporting and recreational activities, along with beach parties, concerts, and the highlight of the proceeding, the annual parade.

The festivities got under way at the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre with the raising of the rainbow flag and the reading of the proclamation, which was read by the Madrid designer, Lorenzo Caprile. Another flag was raised in Plaza de la Nogalera, which marked the official start to the outdoor activities. The weekend included workshops, talks and presentation, a proud pet show, along with live music and an array of outrageous drag shows and performances at the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre.

Ampliar One of the highlights of the festivities was the colourful parade on Saturday. SUR

The main parade, which attracted thousands of people from all over the province, included 18 colourfully decorated floats that trundled through the streets of the town to the shrill of excited spectators who lined the route.

The festival came to a close on Sunday with a huge beach party held on the Bajondillo beach.

The town hall said that the event had been a huge success again and no problems had been reported.