Ten years of Torremolinos Pride: what will 2025 be like?

There is no doubt that Torremolinos is a diverse, respectful and free town all year round, but even more so when Pride arrives, an event that this year celebrates its tenth anniversary thanks to the work that associations and the town hall have done during this time. "The community that best represents Torremolinos is the diverse community," said mayor Margarita del Cid during the presentation of the programme of the protest, cultural and leisure events.

The Pride Torremolinos 2025 programme will start on Friday 16 May and will last until mid-June. The main days will be between 5 and 7 June, when the opening speech will be given, the march will be held and local and national artists will perform. "Pride is not a festival, it is a cultural, leisure, protest and struggle programme," the mayor said.

On 16 May, the short film 'Equipo' will be previewed and the documentary 'Efecto Homofobia' will be screened to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), held each year on 17 May. This will be followed by sporting events, including a beach volleyball tournament on 31 May and sporting activities on the beach on 1 June. The following day, the exhibition 'In Love' will be inaugurated, the 'family diversity day' will be held, and there will be a discussion about the ten years of Pride with the current equality councillor Francisco García Macías and the former councillor Aída Blanes, from the socialist party.

On Tuesday 3 June, the documentary 'Arcoíris en blanco y negro' (rainbow in black and white) will be screened, among other things. On Wednesday 4 June, the fifth LGBT+ conference of Andalucía will begin. “We’ve secured a panel exclusively for Torremolinos at the conference. The associations will speak about the importance of freedom in Torremolinos,” Macías explained. The conference will conclude on the morning of the following day, when the flag will be raised and the opening speech will be delivered by the well-known drag artist Supremme de Luxe. Friday will feature the 'proud pets' contest and the 'high heel race'.

The main parade will take place on Saturday 7 June at 5pm. The floats will leave from the town hall and head to the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, where the manifesto will be read by the social diversity organisations of the municipality.

Performances

Pride Torremolinos would not be the same without its performances, which will take place from Thursday 5 until Saturday 7 June. The first day, presented by drag performer Xenon Spain and SUR journalist and editor of SIX magazine, Iván Gelibter, will feature the voices of Merche and Ladilla Rusa, as well as local drag performers such as La Prohibida, Supremme de Luxe, Paca Merino, Nikita Blum, Apotheosika and Lore Çe Pump.

The following day will present Sonia, Selena and Salma, as well as music by DJs Dennys Moore and JD, and performances by Coro Rainbow, Voces Hoffman and the drags Pink Chadora, Lara Sajen, Cherilyn Divine, Queen Kartajena, Talavera, Katrina, Dafne Mugler and Alma de Soul.

On the last day, it will be the turn of the main attraction: Melody. The Spanish representative at Eurovision will be accompanied by Álvaro Mayo, the LGBT+ choir of Torremolinos and the drag performers Sharonne, Lola Spain, Kelly Roller, Satín Greco, Gina Turner, Coca Boom, La Camacha and Pelidark. This last day will be presented by Iván Gelibter and Sharonne.

For the first time in the event's ten-year history, the most important presentations of each day will be translated into English by Regina Varanski.

This year's poster was designed by the artist Lucía Types, who said that "each and every one of us can see ourselves reflected in it". She also thanked the council and associations for their support and pointed out that she had depicted an emblematic building of the municipality: the Capricho building. This poster is accompanied by this year's slogan: 'Celebrating all identities, building a future in colour'.