Spain’s top acts head to Torremolinos for outrageous Gala Drag show This will be the sixth year that the Costa del Sol town has presented this colourful event, and entrance will be free at the municipal auditorium

Some of the contestants of the Drag Gala event.

Torremolinos is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events, the Gala Drag competition, a flamboyant and risqué drag carnival that will be staged at the Principe de Asturias auditorium on Saturday 18 March.

Entrance to the show, which starts at 8pm (doors open 7pm), is free, but organisers are advising early arrival as they expect the auditorium to reach its capacity of 1,800 people.

The night will be hosted by the renowned model, television presenter and actress, Esther Arroyo, and celebrated Malaga drag artist, Minerva Anderson.

This will be the sixth year that Torremolinos has presented this colourful event, and along with the ten candidates battling for the crown and the title of drag queen of the year, the show will include performances by the Operación Triunfo singer, Natalia, and the popular singer from Las Palmas, Dácil Suárez.

The contest will present some of the finest, and most outrageous drag acts in Spain, including Lorena Larios, Pandora, Desire, Talavera, Peguy World, and Alma de Soul, who won the title last year.

The gala will be broadcast live on 101 TV.