Spain jumps to fourth place in European LGBT rights ranking The country climbed six places in the annual Rainbow Europe index after passing the Trans Law, which allows anyone over the age of 16 to change their registered gender

Víctor Rojas

Spain is now the fourth country in Europe with the most rights for LGBT people.

The country climbed six places in the annual Rainbow Europe index from number ten after it passed the Trans Law, which allows anyone over the age of 16 to change their registered gender and bans gay conversion therapies.

The ranking, which is out of 49 European countries, is based on their respective LGBT legislation. For the eighth consecutive year, Malta is in first place. Belgium and Denmark come in second. The inclusion of gender identity and sexual characteristics as aggravating factors for hate crimes in the country's penal code brings the Belgians to the top of the ranking.

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia fill the last spots of the rankings, as per the past three years. Armenia however did jump slightly in the rankings due to repealing the ban on blood donations from men who have sex with men.

Switzerland and Croatia made significant leaps forward. The Swiss approved equal marriage and the right to joint adoption. In Croatia, same-sex couples can now apply for joint adoption and second-parent adoption.