LGBT-phobic hate trend on the rise in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy The findings come from ILGA Europe - the same association which placed Spain in the fourth position in Europe with the most rights for LGBT people - up from tenth - following the approval of the Trans Law

LGBT-phobic behaviour is on the increase in Spain, as well as neighbouring countries France, Portugal and Italy, alarming figures show.

The annual report on the human rights situation of the LGBT collective in Europe has been published by ILGA Europe - the same association which placed Spain in the fourth position in Europe with the most rights for LGBT people - up from tenth - following the approval of the Trans Law.

However the report showed a concerning rise in LGBT assaults occurring in Spain, as well as France, Italy in Portugal. There were 466 hate crimes recorded in 2021, a record number and an increase of 68%.

The report also provided several relevant examples that happened during 2022 such as a man who turned himself in for murdering at least four members of the LGBT community in Bilbao, and two of the perpetrators who murdered Samuel Luiz in 2021.

ILGA Portugal received 830 requests for help in cases of domestic violence, loss of income and evictions, motivated by homophobia. The report pointed out a lesbian couple, aged 19 and 16, who were kidnapped for more than six hours and raped in Lisbon.

Hate crimes in France increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. While in Italy, there was one hate crime against lesbians per month between 2011 and 2021, and 112 lesbophobic and transphobic murders nationwide in 2022.