Hotel group has big plans for LGBT health clinic and elderly residence in Torremolinos

The Ritual Hotels group is planning to create a health clinic and nursing home for LGBT people in Torremolinos.

The current Baila Cariño nightclub has been earmarked for the new health clinic, which could be finished in two years. While the elderly residence may take longer after the hotel chain asked the town hall for the transfer of a plot of land for its construction. "We want the municipality to have the best infrastructures for the LGBT community," CEO of Ritual Hotels Javier Merino told SUR.

Health clinic

Ritual Hotels pointed out that "many people" would like to travel, but are discouraged due to the various medical checks they have to undergo. It prompted the company to create a clinic directly linked to the Hotel Ritual Torremolinos, the main LGBT hotel on the Costa del Sol and the largest in Europe.

The clinic will be spread over five-floors with parking and make available all the necessary analysis and blood tests people from the LGBT community are often subject to. The project is yet to be licensed by Torremolinos council, but the chain hopes to lay the first stone alongside mayor Margarita del Cid by the end of this year or early 2024.

Residence for the elderly

The other project that Ritual Hotels is betting on is a residential home for LGBT seniors. Unlike the clinic, the chain has requested the transfer of a plot of land to the council, which involves a longer bureaucratic process. "We are sure that Torremolinos is going to become the European reference point in this area and we want to be there and be part of it because we are committed to it," Merino said.

SUR asked Torremolinos town hall about the projects, but it refused to comment as licences are still being finalised.