Weekend Beach - as impressive as ever REVIEW The music event was back with its winning formula after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic

The Weekend Beach festival was back with aplomb last week in Torre del Mar. It was hard to imagine that three whole years had passed and its winning formula remained unchanged.

The event attracted 135,000 people who came to enjoy live music from Nicky Jam, Lola Indigo, Third World and more for the first time since 2019

The same relaxed, friendly vibe that organisers and 'weekers' have brought to the event since its beginnings back in 2014 was there again, making it a truly enjoyable four days.

Over 80 artists appeared at this, the seventh festival, and fans of reggae were treated to the unmistakable sounds of veteran Jamaican band Third World, who impressed the Thursday evening crowd with a mix of reggae fusion - including the obligatory tribute to Bob Marley - and Friday saw British pop / alternative rock band Bastille perform, giving a stellar performance and going some way to please those wanting to hear music in English, after The Hives cancelled at the last minute.

Saturday saw the biggest crowds with 40,000 revellers going to see the likes of Spanish pop rock group Izal, US reggaeton star Nicky Jam and Spanish reggaeton and electropop act Lola Índigo.

"Weekend Beach says goodbye until 2023," said organisers as they advertised next year's dates (5 - 8 July in case you want to get it in your diary). I, for one, will definitely be back.