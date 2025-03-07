Youthful vocabulary

Compartir

Charli XCX recently won a vast range of Brit Awards including the best album category for her record Brat. The word 'brat' itself, which used to go hand-in-glove with 'spoiled', now means something entirely different to the younger generation. I think it's something to do with being effortlessly cool but I don't like to ask anyone because that wouldn't be very, well, effortlessly cool, would it?

Anyway, should you ever find yourself locked in a room full of teenagers, you would need to know what they're talking about (you probably). To this end, I've prepared a handy list of terms that get bandied about by the youth of today and when best to use them.

First up, imagine you say 'I bought a new hat today' and an adolescent responds with 'Cap', do not fire back 'No, a rather fetching trilby as it happens.' 'Cap' means that they don't believe you so you'll need to whip out the trilby in question and put them straight.

Similarly if you state your intention to leave the locked room by crawling out of the window and a teenager says 'Do it for the plot', don't ask if anyone might lend you a sturdy trowel and some secateurs. This phrase is used to encourage someone to do something that will sound good in the recounting later. Climbing out of a window is definitely worth doing for the plot.

Next, if a youngster asks you if you've got any 'tea' don't mention PG Tips, milk or sugar. It means gossip - so say something about Charli XCX and Billie Eilish and a birthday party and hope someone else leaps in to finish the story. There has to be one with those ingredients in it, surely.

After you've climbed out of the window, run back inside the building and unlocked the door, you might be called 'drip' but don't 'pop off' (react angrily) and punch the person who says it. It's not the same as 'a drip' but actually means cool and stylish.

Moreover, when you're recounting your exploits later, you may hear the word 'flex' being directed towards you but do not, on any account, fall to the floor and indulge in a series of one-armed press-ups. 'Flex' means you're showing off so just bring it down a notch, thank your new 'fam' (group of friends) and toddle off into the distance yelling 'Must dash, no cap!' as you go.

All of which would make you very brat indeed. I think.

