A job worth doing

There's a sweet spot somewhere between excessive humility and exuberant over-confidence where a healthy level of self-esteem can generally be found. On the whole, we probably err on the side of too much self-belief these days, maybe as a result of all those books we grew up with telling us we could be anything we wanted as long as we dreamed and worked hard enough.

Vast swathes of likes, loves and hugs on social media for having been able to put the bins out properly or sing badly into a hair brush may also have something to do with it. Anyway, that's where we are - ever so slightly pleased with ourselves, I think.

That's why it can be so simultaneously humbling and invigorating when life slaps us briskly about the chops if we get too far above ourselves.

Yesterday, I got up early and, clutching a lengthy shopping list, headed off to the massive hardware store, Leroy Merlin. I'd worked out my bus timings with a military precision guaranteed to put a spring in the step of the most reluctant of early-risers. The driver looked like a nice chap.

"Which stop is it for Leroy Merlin, please?"

"You want the number five, bus, sir. This one doesn't go there."

"Are you sure?"

Now, of all the many ridiculous things I've said in my life, this was right up there. He flung his arms wide in that stylish manner of which only Mediterranean people are capable, turned a vague shade of vermillion and spluttered aloud.

"Hombre!"

This single word conveyed a thousand sentiments, the principal one being "Do you think you know my job better than I do, matey?"

Extraordinarily - and for reasons which elude me even now - I chose to ignore his exasperation and head to the back of his bus anyway, still convinced that I was on the correct vehicle. Twenty minutes into the ride, it became patently clear that I wasn't and had more chance of passing Harrods than Leroy Merlin. There was nothing for it but to get off at the next stop, take the walk of shame across the road and make the ignominious trip back into town to start all over again. As I alighted, I glanced at the reflection of the driver in his rear-view mirror. It may have been my imagination but I could swear his facial expression said 'Chump' or words to that effect.

I got to the shop eventually, made a mess of the shopping because I was running so late and returned home suitably chastened by the whole experience. I still can't account for my hubris - maybe I read a self-help book once called Believe In Yourself - You Know Everyone's Job Better Than They Do. Or maybe I'm a chump.

* Thank you to those people who wrote to me this week to point out (very politely) last week's clanger. I attributed the quote "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself," to Dwight D. Eisenhower when it was, in fact, Franklin D Roosevelt. My mistake. I apologise.

